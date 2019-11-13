Walmart theft leads to chase

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

According to a press release by the Greenville Police Department (GPD), they received a call from the Greenville Walmart on Thursday, Nov. 7, around 3 p.m. in reference to an individual who had taken a large amount of merchandise from the store without paying for it.

“Officers responded to the call and observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle as it was leaving the area of Walmart.

“Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and it accelerated onto Fort Dale Road. The officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 65 north.”

The press release added, “The vehicle then attempted to exit the interstate at the northbound rest area around the 131 mile marker just north of Greenville.

“The vehicle once again lost control and struck the curb which disabled the vehicle.

“Officers then approached the vehicle and arrested the two occupants who also had a small child in the vehicle with them.

“Marques Felder, a 31 year old black male from Montgomery, was charged with Theft of Property 4th, Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude, and Child Endangerment.

“The passenger, Kendra Felder, a 32 year old black female from Montgomery, was charged with Child Endangerment.

“The Department of Human Resources responded and took temporary custody of the child.”