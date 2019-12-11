JAMES PATRICK O’CONNOR

James Patrick (Pat) O’Connor, 83, a resident of Georgiana passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Minister Charles Box and Minister Ricky Bagents officiating. Burial followed in Sunrise Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jane O’Connor, Georgiana; sons, Tim (Julie) O’Connor, Red Level, Greg (Kim) O’Connor, Pintlala, and Mike O’Connor, Chicago, Ill.

Pat is also survived by four grandchildren: Patrick O’Connor, Abby O’Connor, Griffin O’Connor, and Madison O’Connor.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday from 6 – 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.