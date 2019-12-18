Jo Williams, 83 a resident of Georgiana passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, from the First Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Stephenson officiating. Burial followed in Union Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Williams.

Survivors include: daughter: Alesia (Paul) Griswold, Milton, Fla.; sons, Michael E (Robbie) Williams, Sr., Aledo, Texas and Gary Williams, Huntsville; grandchildren, Michael E Williams, Jr., Josh (Allison) Williams, Carey (Morgan) Williams, Tyler (Lily) Griswold, Lauren Griswold, Amanda Griswold, and Daniel Griswold; great grandchild, Jackson Williams.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday at 1 p.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.