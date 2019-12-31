Faye Merle Hanks, 80, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec, 24, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Holcombe officiating. Burial followed in Morrow Cemetery, Georgiana with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include, husband, Karry Hanks, Georgiana; daughter, Denise (Dale) Town, Pensacola, Fla.; sisters: Edna Holder, and Lucille Smith, both of Georgiana; brother, Hilburn Black, Georgiana; grandsons, Derrick Town, Dane Town, and Daniel (Samantha) Town, all of Pensacola, Fla.; great grandson, Deacon Town, Pensacola, Fla.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana.

Pallbearers were Gage Smith, Dustin Shell, Chris Moore, Kevin Boucher, Stuart Taylor, Ryan Taylor; and Honorary Pallbearer: Russ Smith. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.