Funeral services were held for Mr. Bobby Bedgood on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. from the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.

Dr. Dennis McCants was Pastor and Officiant. Burial followed in Bedgood Cemetery with Hudson Funeral Service Staff directing.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his children: Felicia Bedgood (Greenville), Bobby (Allison) Bedgood (Georgiana), Quayshawn Brown (El Paso, Texas), Rodrick Carter (Greenville), Matthew Craig (Greenville), Anika Bogan (Montgomery), Keith Prichett (Birmingham) and Denasha Ruffin (Greenville), a long lasting friendship with Mary Ann Ruffin; grandchildren: Tynthia, Zakarree, Tyhane, Abria, BJ, Amber, ZyDarian, Zayvion, Isiah, Ahyldiah; sisters: Dorothy Smith, Edna Jewel Allen, Sarah Gray, sisters-in-law: Pearl Murray, Barbara Bedgood, Bertha B. Hamilton, special friends: Jarvis Boggan and Donald Womack, 35 nieces and nephews, a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and a faithful caregiver, Merline Williams.