Funeral services were held for Mr. Obie Harris on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.

Dr. Dennis McCants was Pastor and Bishop Wiley Thornton, officiating. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery with Hudson Funeral Service Staff directing.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted daughter: Annette Bowen, four sons: Melvin (Debra) Harris, Birmingham; John Edward Harris, John Henry Harris, Montgomery; and Mason Rich, Greenville; very special grandchildren: Antonio (Punkin) Harris, Demetrice Parmer, Katrice Bowen, Danielle Bowen, Kendra Bowen, Shanessa Harris, John Henry Harris Jr., Melvin Harris Jr., Pierre Warren and Jennifer Williams; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, and a devoted caregiver: Mr. Whorlee Knight better known as Charlie.