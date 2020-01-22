WILLIAM T. STACEY

Mr. William T. “Bill” Stacey, 82, a resident of Greenville, died at his home on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Chase Clower officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 – 10 a.m.

Mr. Stacey was preceded in death by wife, Valeria Skipper Stacey.

He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Bloodworth of Greenville, Tonja Carter of Melbourne, Fla., Rena Crawford of Greenville, Kim Soice of Shepardsville, Ky., and Melanie Gamel of Austin, Texas; sons, Jeff Spann of Flomaton, and Jeff Stacey of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

