Three rollovers in one week results in one death

In the picture at top a Chevrolet truck overturned on Butler County Ridge Road after the driver lost control and swerved off the pavement Sunday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA has not released the identity of the driver. In the middle picture, a two vehicle wreck on U.S Interstate 65 caused a short backup of traffic for about an hour this past Saturday morning. One vehicle apparently collided with another as both vehicles were traveling north on I-65 around the 129 mile marker. One vehicle then hit the guide wires in the median and flipped upside down. The other vehicle careened down the embanked and finally came to rest outside the interstate right of way. No one was apparently injured in the accident. In the bottom picture a GMC Sierra overturned near the intersection of Butler County Road 45 and Alabama Highway 106. No one was injured. (Photo submitted (Bruce Branum | The Standard)