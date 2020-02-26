SEARCY SCHOOL HOUSE GETS A NEW ROOF

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Searcy Homemakers Club has been busy since 2019 raising funds to replace the roof on the Searcy School House on Airport Road.

They approached several organizations, including the Butler County Commission (BCC) to help fund the needed repairs.

Club President Jean Blackmon indicated they have received $2,500 from the Alabama Bicentennial Committee, $11,200 from the Alabama Historical Commission, and several donations.

When Blackmon approached the BCC for a donation, the commissioners expressed that if she could raise the majority of funds they would also donate $2,500.

She and the six other members of the club got to work, formed a 501C organization, raised money and this past Friday Commissioner Frank Hickman presented Blackmon with a check.

Blackmon is the daughter of Col. Eric O. Cates, Jr. and granddaughter of Eric. O. Cates, Sr. who was one of the original group of men from the Searcy community to build Searcy School in 1923.

Blackmon said of the Butler County Commission’s donation, “This means a lot to us because without the help of the commission and other funds we wouldn’t have been able to make repairs.

“The school was just falling apart and it’s only one of two old school houses left in Butler County and our club wanted to be a part of preserving history.”

Express Roofing has been hired to replace the roof and the estimated cost is $15,000. Replacement is currently underway.

Blackmon said the Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society will meet at the historic Searcy Schoolhouse on Airport Road on Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

The Searcy Homemakers Club will install a new historical marker and host the meeting as a Bicentennial Community Event. Everyone is welcome!