Bobby Ward Gonsalves, 75, a resident of Greenville, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama. A private graveside will be held at a later date, Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announcing.

Mr. Gonsalves was preceded in death by his father, Augustus Gonsalves; mother, Thady Bell Worley; and his wife, Sherry Ann Gonsalves.

He is survived by his three children, Barbara Mosley (Chris Mosley), Theresa Jordan (David Jordan), Steve Gonsalves (Kathy Gonsalves); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

