Farmers Market opens

The Butler County Farmers Market opened this past Saturday and there was plenty of fresh produce and other assortment of handmade items for customers to purchase. Under new safe distance guidelines, plexi-glass shields were installed on each table. The variety of fresh produce included turnips, squash, zucchini, peppers, potatoes, blueberries and strawberries. There were also fresh cracked pecans, local honey, and handcrafted items. According to market vendors, a steady line of customers flowed through while practicing safe distancing. The Farmers Market will be open every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)