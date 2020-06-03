ROBERT CALHOUN

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Calhoun, 91, a resident of Greenville, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.

A graveside service was held Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral home directing.

Visitation was held Friday, May 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Calhoun was a Greenville native, decorated Korean War veteran, renowned and respected funeral director, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he passed peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side.

Mr. Calhoun was preceded in death by his father, Wylie Calhoun; mother, Margaret “Maggie” Calhoun; sister Margaret C. Munro and brothers, William “Billy” and Wylie Jr.

He is survived by his children, William Michael, Suzanne, and Katherine; grandchildren, Taryn, Leslie, Tamara and Kassie.

He leaves a legacy of eleven great-grandchildren. He will be always loved, always respected, forever missed.

