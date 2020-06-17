Four shootings in county, one murder charge

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Four shootings in Butler County beginning on June 3 and ending on June 8 resulted in two hospitalizations and one death.

On June 3, a shot was fired into a vehicle at the Chapman Post Office. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said the incident was probably a case of road rage.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is currently investigating and are looking for a black male subject driving a white Nissan Juke.

On June 5, two men had an altercation and both were shot. They are hospitalized at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama and they will be arrested once released.

The shooting occurred on Gravel Hill Road. According to Bond, one of the vehicles associated with the two men wound up in Greenville and taking out a utility pole.

On June 6, there was a shooting that started on Conway Lane where a man was shot in both arms over a dispute.

Bond said, “The offender and his girlfriend wound up on Poplar Road where another argument took place and a gun was discharged striking the girlfriend across the temple.”

According to Bond, they looked for the offender the rest of the night and all day Sunday. They finally located the subject of Pineapple Highway.

The BCSO requested the assistance of the Greenville Police Department SRT in making the arrest and the subject, Hunter Hall, willingly gave himself up to authorities without incident.

On June 9, Ricky Lawson, was arrested for the murder of his wife, Martha Lawson by shooting her. The shooting occurred on Narrow Lane Road over a money dispute.