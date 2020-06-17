Pansy Mae Sawyer, 91, a resident of Greenville, died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Friday, June 5, 2020.

A graveside service was held Thursday, June 11, at Forest Home Cemetery at 10 a.m. with Reverend James Collins officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Sawyer was preceded in death by her son, John Edwin Sawyer; great-grandson, Jake Sawyer and she was the last surviving sibling of nine.

She is survived by her grandson, Jeff Sawyer of Forest Home; granddaughter, Jennifer Ingram of Greenville; great-grandsons, Coy Browder, William Ingram and Josh Sawyer and four great-great-grandchildren.

