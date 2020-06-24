HAROLD MANNING

Graveside service for Harold “Chubby” Manning, 77, of Georgiana was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 with Clayton Tuggle and Larry Gaston officiating. The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Johnson Funeral Home.

He is survived by his twin brother, Harry Manning (Becky); nieces, Suanne Manning Lewis (Earnie), Rebecca Manning Butts (Jason), Ginger Manning Rodgers (Clem), Tyler Manning McGowin (Peter), Janet Manning Williams (Randy), Gail Manning, Debra Guinn, Joan Doucet (Harry) and Nora Canterbury; nephews Johnny Manning (Prissy Reid Manning), Donnie Manning, Paul Manning, Ben McAlister, and Bo McAlister (Britney Kyle); sister-in-law’s Carole Bishop Manning and Hope Pynes (Clayton); 11 great nieces; 9 great nephews; and caretaker Judy “Buddy” Bozeman Manning.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Manning; mother, Estelle Steward Manning; brothers, Donald Manning, Conrad Manning and his wife Dorothy Webb Manning; infant sister, Rebecca Susan; nephew, Ben Manning and Mark Manning; his father-in-law Floyd “Bud” Bozeman; mother-in-law, Eunice Davis Bozeman; sister-in-law, Nell Bozeman Canterbury; and brother-in-law, Winford Canterbury.

Chubby was a huge Alabama football fan, excellent photographer, athlete, and instrumental in establishing the first street dance which later led to the annual Hank Williams Festival.

He was a tobacco farmer, exceptional gardener, and sold produce. Known far and wide for his boiled peanuts, cooking skills, fried turkeys, chicken and dumplings, banana pudding, and pound cakes. He had an enormous sense of humor and big smile. The love of his life was his poodle, Joy.