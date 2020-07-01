Mrs. Mary Ellen Boggan, 85, of Georgiana, passed away on Monday in Hoover, surrounded by her family.

Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Watson Wasden officiating. The family asks that mourners leave memories and/or stories about Mary Ellen in our website at www.johnsongeorgiana.com to be compiled into a Memory Book for her Memorial Service.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Rebecca J. Boggan; grandsons, Jonathan Eugene Boggan and Robert Daniel Boggan; two great-grandsons; and three cousins, Roger Miller of Andalusia, L/ Carolyn Tyree of Boulder, Colo., and O/Thadeus North of Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Daniel Boggan; her sons, Kenneth Eugene Boggan and Michael Jerry Boggan; and her parents, Hiram Eugene Johnson and Mamie Lucille Hooks Johnson.

She taught school for 30+ years before retiring. She taught briefly at McKenzie School and primarily at RL Austin Elementary School in Georgiana.

She loved gardening and teaching children. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be greatly missed.