Mrs. Barbara Atkins Davison, 73, a resident of Forest Home, died at Jackson Hospital on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

A visitation was held Wednesday, July 8, from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home from 5 – 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church of Greenville or to the Joseph Ministry.

Mrs. Davison is survived by her husband, Stephen Garth Davison USAF ret. of Forest Home; daughters, Kimberly Johnson of Montgomery; Stephanie Davison of Mansfield, Texas, Helen Missy” Blanchard of Forest Home, MSgt Melinda “Mindy” Munoz USMC stationed in Stuttgart, Germany; and niece Tina Dromms of Waxhaw, N.C.

Barbara’s love and life will also continue to be remembered through her four granddaughters, two grandsons, great granddaughter, and great niece and nephew.

Steve and Barb celebrated 49 years of marriage on July 2. Barb was a devoted USAF wife and mother who loved to travel. After living in various states and countries, Steve and Barb retired to Forest Home in 1996. She was an active member of Greenville FUMC and enjoyed spending time with her bridge group and lunch bunch ladies. She will be truly missed and dearly loved. One final note, War Eagle!

