JAMES ABBOT PEAVY, JR.

James Abbott Peavy, Jr. (Jim) age 77, a resident of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Belvedere Commons Assisted Living Facility. He was surrounded by his three sons.

Born January 30, 1943 in Greenville to James Abbot Peavy, Sr. and Hazel Duncan Peavy both of Greenville.

He was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama. A combat decorated US Air Force Fighter Weapons Systems Officer (F-4) retired from Eglin, Air Force Base, and a small business owner in the local area for more than 30 years. He had deep ties to the Fort Walton Beach community and had been an active member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach and the Kiwanis Club.

He is survived by his three sons, James Brent Peavy, Patrick Clifford Peavy and his wife Jen, Christopher Lee Peavy and his wife Sarah, who are expecting his first grandchild in October, to be named Hazel Rose. He is also survived by two sisters, Signa Simpson and Merry Petitti (husband Pete); and brother, Alan Peavy (wife Debbie) as well as a large happy extended family of nephews and nieces.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 16 from 9 – 10 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. He will be interred with his parents and grandparents at Magnolia Cemetery, in Greenville. Graveside Services will be held immediately after visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family’s request that donation be made to Hope Matters (Hopematters.com), a local organization that supports Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers.