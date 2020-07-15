Shirley Davis Huff, age 71, a longtime resident of Greenville, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020, following a brief illness.

A celebration of Mama Shirley’s life was held Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at Lifeway Ministries (2016 S. US Hwy 29 Troy, AL 36079) with Bishop Lamont Herrington officiating. Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of Lifeway Ministries: Robert Chambers, Tony Hatten, Joseph Longmire, and Greg Wright. A viewing was held Friday, July 10, from 1-7 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home (1621 S. US Hwy 29 Troy, AL 36079). She will lie at rest in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery.

Mama Shirley was bigger than any title she ever held, and there were many. Mom, seamstress, saint, cook, mother, Dada, Gigi, Grandma, sister, elder, leader, mentor, visionary, prayer warrior, the list goes on and on. Mama Shirley did big things too.

She was an entrepreneur, opening her own alterations and sewing business, Modest Apparel, and ran it successfully until she fell ill in June this year. She had an eye for fabrics and designs and a thriving passion for seamstress work.

Mama Shirley was a beacon for the lost. She opened her home and heart as a refuge for the struggling, blanketing them in spiritual guidance, reinforcing them, and growing them in Christ. She was a caretaker. Mama Shirley carried some of the heaviest burdens and pains of the people she loved and saw them through to their ultimate destinations.

Even when she was encumbered with her own struggles, Mama Shirley insisted that you not take care of her, but rather, she takes care of you. She was a tremendous servant, capable of organizing influential events, offering instruction that was all inclusive, and running a tasty kitchen.

They say Mama Shirley could “burn.” She had a spaghetti recipe so good it has been known to save marriages, and quite possibly, requested on the banquet tables of Heaven. Her love for all was big. The love for her from all was bigger.

Mama Shirley is survived by her mother, Ellen Davis; children, Gregory Ramone Huff of Maryland, Michael LaShon Huff (Angela) of Texas, and Alesia Huff of Georgia; grandchildren, Damien Huff serving with the US Army, Afghanistan, Tankita Mims (Jovan) serving with the US Army, Alaska, Demetrius Huff of Texas, Angel Marie Huff of Texas, and Ashton Huff of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Anecia, and Lyric Mims; siblings, Horace Davis, Jr., Melvin Davis, Marvin Davis, Anthony Davis, and Judy Maye (Roy) all of Alabama; a host of nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Greg and Jessica Wright, Debra Patterson, and Bishop Lamont Herrington.

She was preceded in death by her father, Horace Davis, Sr., husband, Charlie Huff, Jr., and son, Mitchell Dion Huff.

In addition to flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to Lifeway Ministries (C/O Shirley Huff Memorial PO Box 886 Greenville, AL 36037). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Huff family.