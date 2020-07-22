Kathryn Jo Modlin Slagley, 87, a resident of Greenville, died Friday, July 17, 2020.

Graveside services for family were held at 9 a.m. Monday July 20, with the Reverend Dr. Robert Fossett officiating and Johnson Funeral home directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband George E. Slagley, granddaughter Kathryn Elizabeth Slagley and parents Bernard and Martha Willard Modlin.

She is survived by her sons, Dale A. Slagley (Nancy) and Gale A. Slagley (Jody); grandchildren Michael Slagley (Liz), Brandon Slagley (Lindsey), Christopher Slagley (Laci), Aaron Blackmon (Tiffany) and Eli Blackmon; great grandchildren Kate Slagley, Blake Slagley, Morgan Slagley, and Laney Slagley.

Kathryn was born in a farmhouse north of Xenia, Ill. on May 19, 1933. Her father had bought her a new car for high school graduation but told her she could not have it if she got married. She married George the following month.

Kathryn was a devout Christian and an avid musician, having played the piano and clarinet. She sang in church choirs and Sweet Adelines for many years.

Kathryn dutifully and actively supported her husband through his various careers as a US Navy helicopter mechanic, farmer, aircraft maintenance engineer and small business owner. She was also particularly proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.