Clerk’s Office closed

BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

After an employee of the Butler County Circuit Clerk’s Office tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, August 20, a decision was made to close the Butler County Courthouse the following Friday.

An email from the Butler County Commission announced the Circuit Clerk’s Office would remain closed for 14 days. All other offices plan to reopen Monday, August 24.

The email from Butler County Administrator Diane Kilpatrick stated, “Good afternoon, All. Due to an employee testing positive for COVID 19, the Butler County Courthouse will be closed Friday, August 21, 2020 for a deep cleaning & sanitizing.

“With the exception of the Butler County Circuit Clerk’s Office which will remain closed for 14 days, all the offices in the Butler County Courthouse shall plan to reopen Monday, August 24, 2020.

If you should have questions, please do not hesitate to call or email me.”

District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer also announced the Office of the District Attorney is in quarantine until those results are made known.

As of Monday, August 24, two positive cases were reported in the Circuit Clerk’s Office.