Labor Day traffic fatalities decrease

Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division saw a significant reduction in the overall traffic fatalities during this past Labor Day weekend.

The Highway Patrol Division investigated only three traffic-related fatalities as compared to 10 in 2019, which is a decrease of more than 60 percent.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division experienced zero boating deaths on Alabama’s waterways, however, they did investigate one non-boating death (drowning).

“Saving lives is our agency’s commitment. The reduction in fatalities and deaths this year is a tremendous accomplishment, however, without the help of our citizens on both the highways and waterways none of it would have been possible,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.

“Our goal is to be able to celebrate a holiday weekend without any loss of life. It is our mission to ensure that everyone makes it home alive and well.”

The fatal traffic crashes occurred in Colbert, Franklin and Tuscaloosa counties. All three involved single vehicles in which the drivers were killed, and none were utilizing a seat belt.

Troopers in ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division issued 54 DUIs during the extended holiday weekend while participating in the national traffic safety campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Troopers with the agency’s Marine Patrol Division investigated one non-boating death (drowning) that occurred on Lake Wedowee in Randolph County.

A second drowning was investigated by local law enforcement partners, which occurred at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County.

Troopers issued seven BUIs during the same four-day holiday period which ran from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, to midnight Monday, Sept. 7.