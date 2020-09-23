Two bodies found

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Two bodies were found on the roadways of Butler County this past week.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 15, the body of Antonio Simmons, age 31, was found on Joe Killough Road.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said Simmon’s body was taken to the state forensics lab in Montgomery but they had yet to release any information.

He said the death was still under investigation and he could not release further information at this time.

In an unrelated incident, the body of a 77 year old man, Charles Alexander, from Columbus, Ga., was found deceased in his car, on the shoulder of the south bound lane of US Interstate I-65, near the 114 mile marker by an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper on Thursday, September, 17.

According to Bond, Alexander may have been deceased for a couple of days. He stated the body of Alexander was also taken to the state forensic lab for an autopsy.

No other information is available.