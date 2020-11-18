Tigers fall in second round

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers filled the visitor’s side full with Tiger fans and contended for the win, but ultimately fell to the undefeated Linden Patriots in the second round AHSAA playoff game.

The Patriots celebrated a 50-13 home field win and advanced to round three against Sweetwater this Friday night.

Linden dominated the field during the first quarter and scored on their first drive. McKenzie then recovered a Patriot fumble but failed to convert the turnover into points. The Patriots led 14-0 at the close of the first quarter.

Linden continued to extend their lead throughout the first half. Tiger sophomore Kamern “Bo” Daniels scored on a 66-yard kick-off return. The Tigers are unable to maintain momentum and the Patriots led 44-7 at halftime.

McKenzie senior Adarius Davison scored on a fourth quarter drive. Davison led the Tigers with 91 rushing yards on eight carries for the night. Daniels completed the night with 82-yards rushing.

The loss brought the McKenzie Tigers 2020 football season to a close. Tiger senior Weston Keeney said “This season was the best I could ask for and I thank God for the group of guys I got to spend my last season with! Thanks to all of the coaches for putting in a great game plan each week so we could be successful.”

Athletic Director and Head Coach Drew Luker said, “I am very proud of this team and the dedication and commitment they made to each other and their coaches this year. It was an awesome season for these seniors and I am thankful for the chance to get to know them and coach them.”

He added, “Their hard work and buy-in to the program has laid the foundation for the future. I look forward to working with this team off-season to get ready for next year.”