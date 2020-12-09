Package thief bagged by cops

BY BRUCE BRANUM

On Dec. 2, Amber Baggett, age 28, was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, which is a felony.

Baggett, from Conecuh County and a delivery driver for a national company, was apparently not delivering some packages but keeping them.

According to Greenville Police Department (GPD) Chief Justin Lovvorn, over 20 packages, worth over 1,600 dollars, were recovered by GPD investigators from Bagget’s personal vehicle and residence.

The packages contained items such as an Iphone, clothing, cologne, bath and body works, and assorted electronics.

The arrest of Baggett stemmed from an investigation of complaints filed with the GPD concerning undelivered packages which were shown to be delivered according to delivery company records.

In a press release, Lovvorn stated, “Inv. Lt. Beck contacted the local office of the delivery company and spoke to a supervisor. He was able to use the company’s records to show that at least one package in particular was not delivered at the date and time that was recorded by the delivery driver assigned to the Greenville area route.”

GPD investigators then tracked down Baggett, who was off work, questioned her and found her to be in possession of one package claimed to be missing. After obtaining a search warrant, other missing packages were found and she was arrested.

Lovvorn indicated the GPD will process and document the evidence and return them to the delivery company to repackage and deliver any undamaged items hopefully by Christmas.

He also stated the GPD asks anyone having a missing or undelivered package to contact the delivery company first and gather more information. If the package was stated to have been delivered, then contact your local law enforcement.

“GPD highly recommends investing in a door bell camera or similar item. This can be invaluable to prove whether or not the package was actually delivered to your residence or if someone took it after delivery. If you do not have a home camera, we recommend having packages delivered to your work place or to a house where people will be at home to receive the package,” stated Lovvorn.