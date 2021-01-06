Susan McBride Sorrells, age 67, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020. She was born in Butler County on Feb. 19, 1953 to parents Hobson “Hop” McBride and Alma Ledbetter McBride.

She grew up in Butler County, graduated from Greenville High School, attended Auburn University for her undergraduate degree and the University of Southern Mississippi for her graduate degree.

On March 16, 1975, Susan married Don Sorrells at First Baptist Church in Greenville; they were married for 34 years until Don’s death in March of 2009. They had three children, Stephanie Sorrells, Jennifer Sorrells, and Stephen Sorrells.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Stephanie Sorrells, her parents, and her brother, Johnny McBride.

Susan loved the Lord, her family, and her church. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church for more than forty years, where she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and helped with numerous ministries and outreach programs. She embodied love, light, and laughter, to all she met.

In 1978, Susan began a lifelong career with the Department of Human Resources, then known as the Department of Pensions and Security. In 2004 she was awarded the Louis Pittman Award for Excellence in Child Welfare. She worked for Butler County DHR and Alabama DHR for 35 years until retiring in February, 2013.

Susan possessed unmatched knowledge of agency policy and procedure and is an irreplaceable member of the agency family. She continued to work part-time with DHR after retirement. Her love for others and desire to help, was evident in her devotion to the children and families she served throughout her career.

Susan is survived by her children, Jennifer Sorrells Wells (Benjamin Wells) and Stephen Sorrells; grandchild, Elizabeth Sorrells; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was held in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 1-1:45 pm. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park.

Pallbearers were Larry Philpot, Keith Taylor, Marcus Mickles, George Nick Autrey, JR McGough, and Bobby Carr. Honorary pallbearers will be H. Edward McFerrin and Tommy Leverette.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, PO Box 1020, Greenville, Alabama 36037.

During her life, Susan found strength in her faith. The final entry in Susan’s prayer notebook was “God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggles, and a reward for your faithfulness. Don’t give up!