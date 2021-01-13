Blooms along The Camellia Trail

Part of the Driving Tour of Greenville is The Camellia Trail. It travels by eight historic districts in Greenville, all of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. The camellia bloom in this picture is located in front of City Hall in Confederate Park. Both places are the first locations mentioned in The Camellia Trail brochure from 2009, which was sponsored by the Butler County Historical and Genealogical Society for the 50th anniversary of the camellia being named the state flower and 71st anniversary of Greenville being known as the “The Camellia City.” According to records, the first camellias on City Hall lawn were donated by the Greenville Lions Club and the first camellias in Confederate Park were donated by Greenville Garden Club. Noted Butler County landscape architect Stewart Washburn, in later years, landscaped the park. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)