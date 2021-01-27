County basketball wrap up

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Tiger varsity boys claimed the 5A Area 4 Regular Season Champion title after defeating Park Crossing and the Andalusia Bulldogs.

The Tigers began the week traveling to Montgomery to meet Park Crossing on their court. Greenville defeated the Thunderbirds 74-29. Tiger Senior, Dawson Sarblah, reached a 1,000 career point milestone during the game.

Greenville then went to another away game and defeated Andalusia in Bulldog territory. The Lady Tigers also secured a win against the Lady Bulldogs 55-32.

The Fort Dale (FDA) Lady Eagles hit the road to tip off at the Clarke Prep Gators. The Eagles battled but ultimately fell to the Gators in a loss 38-23. Eagle Rachel Whiddon led her team with eight points scored. FDA varsity boys also failed to claim a win against the Gators with a non-conference loss 54-41.

The Lady Eagles would not be hindered by the loss. The varsity girls came back with a 44-19 victory against Monroe Academy. Eagle Cahley Acreman leading the offense with 15 points scored and tied a varsity girls single-game steal record with 12 on Jan. 19 in the Monroe game. Lacey Adams Skipper is her record co-holder with 12 steals vs. Hooper in 2002.

The FDA varsity boys were unable to pull out a win with a close loss 44-37. Eagle Nate Richardson held the reigns for FDA offense scoring 13 points for the evening.

The McKenzie Tigers faced another tough week taking on another two losses. The Brantley Bulldogs controlled the court defeating the Tigers 74-29. The Tigers also weathered a halting 79-47 loss to JF Sheilds.

The Georgiana Panthers hosted the Red Level Tigers claiming victories for both the varsity girls and boys teams.

Panther Amari Feagin has once again shined for the varsity team with 17 points scored, 12 rebounds, and six blocks.

Azenda Pennington worked the home court with 14 points scored and nine assists for the evening. Tremari Longmire and Tydarius Mobley successfully respectively scored 13 and 12 points each in the defeat of Red Level 62-45.

The Lady Panthers claimed victory against the Lady Tigers with a big 78-48 win. Panther Tenasia Gordon led the scoreboard with 21 points scored, six assists, and three blocks.

Ashante Marshall and Michaiah Austin had no trouble finding the Panther net with 12 and 11 points respectively.

Georgiana School varsity teams then traveled to Brantley for a Bulldog and Panther match-up. The Panthers worked the court for another win but fell just short with a 73-63 loss to the Brantley. The Lady Panthers continued the winning momentum taming the Bulldogs in a 62-34 conference triumph.