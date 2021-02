Mr. Willie “Boot” Thomas funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Lomax Hannon Auditorium. Elder Jammy Thomas, officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery with Hudson Funeral Service Staff directing.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife, Mrs. Clara Thomas; four children, Elder Jammy (Myra) Thomas, Pricilla Devose, Velma Boggan, and Jonathan Thomas; and a host of grands, great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.