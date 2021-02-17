County basketball wrap up

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana varsity Lady Panthers clinched the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association Area Basketball Championship title and will advance to state following a big win against the Red Level Tigers 53-36.

Panther Tenasia Gordon scored big with 19 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks against the Tigers. Alexea Bess also finished strong with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Panthers and Zykeria McClain scored 11 points for the Panthers.

The Lady Panthers also had a sizeable victory earlier in the week against the Brantley Bulldogs, winning 73-45. Michaiah Austin put up 14 Panther points, with Gordon scoring 11 points, nine steals, and six assists. Talyissicia Blackmon also tossed in 11 points against the Bulldogs.

The Lady Panthers will next host the first round of the sub-regional playoffs.

The Georgiana varsity boys also matched up with the Brantley Bulldogs winning 70-60 in the area tournament. Azenda Pennington owned the court, topping off the scoreboard with 20 points. Amari Feagin also had a big night with 17 points, 17 rebounds, and four blocks. Tydarius Mobley and Tremari Longmire combined for 24 points.

The Panthers then traveled to JF Shields in an effort to claim the Area Championship title, but fell short 64-48, ending a six year winning streak for title. Georgiana will travel for their next big match-up.

The Greenville Tigers also had a big win, securing yet another championship game victory, defeating Charles Henderson in a close 75-73 win.

The stands came alive as the Tigers rallied for a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Trojans. The Tigers charged “The Jungle” and broke a school record, and missed the state record by three points, when they came back against the Trojans and and scored 44 points in one quarter.

Tiger senior Dawson Sarblah rounded out his regular season averaging 17.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and two blocks per game with 16 charges taken in 25 games. Senior Justice Palmer also completed a successful Tiger season with an average of 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, six assists, and 1.6 steals over 25 games. Greenville will host the Headland Rams next.