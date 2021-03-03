June S. Nolan, 83, of Fort Deposit, Ala., died Sunday Feb. 21, 2021. Graveside services were held Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m., at Myrtlewood Cemetery in Fort Deposit, Ala., with Pastor Bruce Coker officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family received friends Friday, Feb. 26, at Bethel Baptist Church in Fort Deposit, Ala., from 10-11 a.m.

Survivors include: three sons, Clay Nolan (Kaye) of Fort Deposit, Ala., Walter Nolan (Susan) of Fort Deposit, Ala., and Wade Nolan (Pam) of Wetumpka, Ala.; grandchildren, Kayla Godwin, Megan Petty, Melissa Gunter, Daniel Nolan, Thomas Nolan, Bethany Nolan, and Carley Nolan; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Nolan.

Pallbearers were: Daniel Nolan, Thomas Nolan, Reuben Godwin, Casey Petty, Patton Gunter and Zack Fenimore.