Mr. John Albert Griffin Funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel. Pastor Jimmy Lee Hunter officiated. Burial followed in Cook Cemetery, Ft. Deposit, Ala.

John leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Mrs. Nellie Ruth Henderson-Griffin, Ft. Deposit, Ala.; his children, Latonia Kidd, Luverne, Ala., Michelle (Joe) Frost, Greenville, Ala., Jessie James Griffin, Greenville, Ala., Stacey (Willie) Derrico, Tammy (Yolanda Thomas) McPherson, and Danieta (Bob) Bargainer all of Ft. Deposit, Ala.; 17 grandchildren; three greatgrandchildren; his siblings, Tommy Lee Griffin, Willie Albert (Lanetta) Griffin, Willie Earl (LaTeachia) Griffin all of Greenville, Ala., Holsie Earl (Clara) Griffin, Montgomery, Ala., Pearlene Griffin, Garland, Ala., Carrie G. Boggan and Joyce Ann Griffin both of Greenville, Ala.; his mother-in-law, Nellie Bernice Henderson; three brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law all of Ft. Deposit, Ala.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.