Sports action

Fort Dale Academy Eagle varsity baseball pitcher Clay Benson, pictured top right, strides to deliver a strike to a Clarke Prep Gator. The Eagles lost their game 10-0 with the Gators on Thursday, March 11. Not faring any better on the same Thursday were the Lady Eagles varsity softball team. They lost two games against Clarke Prep, 5-2 and 5-0. Rachel Whiddon, pictured bottom right, was the losing pitcher of the first game. Leadoff hitter Anna Claire Thomas is pictured above about to make contact for a hit in the first game. Pictured just right is Greenville High School Tiger Braxton Kimbro sliding safely into second for a stolen base against the Red Level Tigers. GHS won the game on Friday, March 12, 13-3. The Tigers are 9-6 on the season. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)