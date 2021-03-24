Chickens everywhere

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Wednesday morning, March 17, a Koch Foods 18-wheeler transporting over 3,000 chickens for processing overturned on McKenzie Grade Road.

The truck was headed north on McKenzie Grade Road when the right front tire left the pavement as it exited the last curve before Halso Mill Road.

The driver was unable to correct the truck’s path and it overturned as it went down the steep embankment of the east side of the road.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper happened to be traveling south on Halso Mill Road and had just passed McKenzie Grade Road when he heard the accident.

He quickly turned around and made his way to the overturned truck. He and a local citizen pulled the diver from the truck.

The driver was taken to Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama for attention to his injuries. It took over six hours for the truck and trailer to be removed from the roadway.

The Greenville Fire Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Koch Foods dispatched a crew to pick up both dead and live chickens.