PAMELA GAIL CAMPBELL

June 4, 1957 – March 24, 2021

Memorial service for Ms. Pam Campbell, 63, of Greenville, will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 2, at Johnson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m.

She is survived by her children, Brian Bundy (Susannah) and Lacey Bundy; grandchildren, Liam Bundy and Nola Rolin; brother, Mike Campbell (Darlene); sister, Julia Campbell; several nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ruthie Mae Campbell; and siblings, Dorothy Huggins, Henry Campbell, and Curtis Campbell.

Lovingly known as “Gigi,” “Momma,” and “Crazy Pam”, she worked most of her life at Stabler Clinic in Greenville. She spent her free time with her grandkids and loved going to the beach. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, and anything needlepoint. She loved to have fun and spent a lot of her time with friends Wanda and Janet. She was a loving mother and grandmother.