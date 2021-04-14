FDA senior soccer players recognized

Fort Dale Academy recognized their senior soccer players between games on Thursday night, April 8. Pictured from left are Coach Andrea Wildermuth, Wesley Yadon, Lane Cater, Parker McNaughton, manager Mackenzie Blackmon, Catherine Pope, Sydney Folds, and Coach Josh Wildermuth. Both the boys and girls teams are finishing up regular season play this week. Both teams have earned the right to host the first round of playoffs at home with opponents and dates to be announced. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)