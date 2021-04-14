GHS baseball

Greenville High School Tiger varsity baseball pitcher Jacob Foster, a junior and pictured at right, strides to pitch a strike against the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs on Thursday, April 8. Foster would take a loss for the game which was 7-2. Pictured above is Foster’s teammate, sophomore Christian Hill, who celebrated his 16th birthday by stroking a hit up the middle of the infield. The Tigers were 13-13 on the season after the game. They face the Highland Home Flying Squadron on Thursday, April 15 at 4 p.m. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)