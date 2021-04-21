June 29, 1934 – April 16, 2021

Donald Ray Lowe, 86, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Friday, April 16.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at First Baptist Church, Georgiana, with Rev. Terry Hester and Rev. Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed in Morrow School House Cemetery.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday, April 18, at First Baptist Church, Georgiana, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Mr. Lowe was preceded in death by his parents, Amberous and Stella Elizabeth Lowe; sons, Keith Lowe and Kenny Lowe; sisters, Louise Gafford, Lucille McNeil, and Juanita Hood; and brothers, Calvin Lowe and Carlon Lowe.

Survivors include: wife, Mary Lowe; son, Conley Lowe (Debby); grandchildren, Jared Lowe (Cantrell), Tyler Lowe (Holly), Chan Lowe (Allison), Daniel Lowe (Tiffany), Jamie Roberts, and Melody Blizzard; great grandchildren, Laton Lowe, Dagen Lowe, Catherine Lowe, Benneth Lowe, Keith Lowe, Elizabeth Rae Lowe, and Shae Taylor (Ryan); great great grandchildren, Charleigh Taylor and Garrett Taylor.

Mr. Lowe loved the Lord and his family. He was always ready to anything outdoors.

Flowers will be accepted, but donations can be made to your favorite charity or to the First Baptist Church, Georgiana.

Pallbearers were: Jared Lowe, Daniel Lowe, Tyler Lowe, Chan Lowe, Jan Black, and Ryan Taylor.