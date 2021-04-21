Oct. 4, 1960 – April 13, 2021

Garvin Eugene Freeman, 60, a resident of Evergreen, passed away on Tuesday, April 13.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Johnson Funeral Home. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday, April 16, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Mr. Freeman is preceded in death by his father, James Gurvin Freeman; sisters, Mary Freeman, and Linda Ward.

Survivors include: wife, Debra Freeman; children, Michael (Valerie) Holcomb, and Jeremy (Summer Leanndra) Freeman; mother, Frances Noble; siblings, Wayne Freeman and Tommy Freeman; grandchildren, Shane Holcomb, Madison Freeman, Olivia Freeman, and Kaylee Freeman; a great grandchild due in October; great nieces, Destiny Hall, Hannah Hall, and Hayden Hall; and mother-in-law, Prisilla Campbell.

Mr. Freeman was a loving husband, daddy, and provider. He always puts family first and there will not be anyone else like him. He had a love for Alabama football, wrestling, hunting & fishing, and coaching his sons’ peewee football.