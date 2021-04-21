GHS recognizes senior players

On Monday, April 13, the Greenville High School Tigers recognized the varsity baseball players and team manager after their games against the Poets of Sidney Lanier. Pictured above, from left, are Ja’Korey Shepherd (team manager), Whitman Sims, Tryon Ingram, and head coach Josh Beverly. The Tigers won their game against the Poets handily by a score of 10-0. Pictured below, Tiger Trey Little scores the winning run after stealing home on a passed ball. The Tigers are 15-13 on the season and next face the Brantley Bulldogs on Monday, April 19. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)