The McKenzie School varsity baseball seniors were recognized on Tuesday, April 13. Pictured from left are: Mikey Johnson (#22) and parents; Weston Keeney (#18) and parents; Adarius Davison (#8) and grandparent; Blake Brown (#4) and mother; Tanner Shipp (#3) and parents; and Hunter Pierce, daughter and parents. (Shea Odom | The Standard)