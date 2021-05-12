May 26, 1934 – May 6, 2021

Mrs. Virginia Lee Perdue Candill, 86, a resident of Fort Deposit, died Thursday, May 6. A graveside service was held Monday, May 10, at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Brother Ricky Taylor officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Candill was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wallace Candill; sons, Anthony Vernon Candill and Larry Wallace Candill; and daughter, Sharon Lynn Candill and Rhonda Carol Dantzler.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Ann Lowery (Billy); son, William Craig Candill; grandchildren, Nicky Posey, Tonya McKenzie (Cedric), Kiesha Tansey (Tim) and Kevin Bowen (Rachel); three great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Giddens and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.