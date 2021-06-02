April 30, 1948 – May 23, 2021

Celebration of life service for Mrs. Judy V. Till, 73, of Georgiana will be held on June 12, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Georgiana. Mrs. Till passed away Sunday, May 23, at UAB.

She is survived by her son, Shane Vickery (Mendy); grandchildren, Turner Vickery and Trever Vickery; sister, Diane Holder; nieces, Melissa Black (Jay) and Emily Varner (Ty); nephews, Jimmy Bush and Jerry Bush; great nieces and nephews, Vivian Black, Raegan Varner, Jackson Black, and Nicholas Black; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Till; sister, Suzie Bush and brother, Danny Bush; brothers-in-law, Ray Holder and James Bush; sister-in-law, Doris Bush; and her parents, J.T. and Olean Bush.

Mrs. Till was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Georgiana. She enjoyed reading and talking politics. She spent several years running a home daycare where she raised many children in Georgiana. She loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Georgiana in Mrs. Till’s honor.