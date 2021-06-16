Randy Wilburn Rogers, age 68, was born Aug 14, 1952. He died June 11, 2021.

He was the only son and youngest child of Doris Katherine Massey Rogers and the late Jesse Wilburn Rogers.

Funeral services for Randy were held on Wednesday, June 16, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship beginning at 10 a.m. with Reverend Steve Defee, Brother Keith Price, and Brother Jerry Trotter officiating. Burial followed at Rutledge Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Dunklin Funeral Home. The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, June 15, from 6 – 8 p.m. The family would like to request potted plants be sent in lieu of cut flowers.

Randy was preceded in death by his sister, Lillian Rogers Hermeling Bailey; niece, Kimberly Dawn Hermeling; brother-in-law, RD Owens; sister-in-law, Marilyn Jinright; great-nephew, Dustin Sasser; father-in-law, Ray McDaniel; and brother-in-law, Jimmy McDaniel.

He is survived by his wife, Beth McDaniel Rogers, and his children: Brandi Rogers Smith (James), Brandon Rogers, Jennifer Rogers (Darryl Holden), Mary Beth Mote, Will Mote (Zully), and Joey Mote (Kaitlyn).

Surviving grandchildren are Hunter Harrington, Layney Smith, Talan Smith Dyllan Hulion (Ashley), Chloe Corley, Devyn Rogers, Garrett Bailey, Nevaeh Rogers, Reid Owen, Esme Mote, Zafy Mote, and John Thomas Mote.

Surviving great-grandchildren are Adam Hulion, Sophia Slaughter, and Brantley Hulion.

Also surviving are mother-in-law, June Green McDaniel; siblings, Linda Rogers Owens, Dianne Rogers Coggins (David), and Joanne Rogers Peak (Jerry); brother-in-law, Lee McDaniel (Rhonda); and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

Jobs: Montgomery Advertiser paper route; Super Foods 1972-1989; Piggly Wiggly; Independent Life; Sanders Lead; Stephens Concrete; United States Post Office in Montgomery (he served at Cloverland and Shakespeare Stations)

Randy taught adult Sunday School classes at Rutledge Second Baptist Church and Luverne First Assembly for many years – in fact, one of his favorite Bible books to teach was Revelation, and he covered it several times throughout the years. He also served in several other capacities in whatever church he attended. In 2018, he received his chaplain’s certification from Biker Bible Institute, and he was a founding member of Three in One Motorcycle Ministry; he and Beth operated Living Water Coffee House in Luverne, where they held Bible studies and church services every week.

Randy always liked to point out the US and world maps on the wall at the shop; they both featured pins where folks passing through Luverne would stop for a cup of coffee and a visit, and they were always invited to add a pin to their hometown. They had a ministry to the “invisible people” – those that most people overlook. He always said he had a “talk to me” face, and people shared their life stories with him, because he was a good listener.

Randy loved riding his motorcycle, and studying the Bible – he had several favorite Bibles and loved to find out “new” things in the scripture. He also loved playing jokes on people, including shouting “Boo!” at unexpected moments. He loved working on his vehicles, and kept himself educated on how to fix anything by watching YouTube videos.

Randy was a people person, and his infectious smile drew folks to him every day. His main goal was to point people to Jesus.

