Funeral service was held for Mr. Coran E. Carter on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 12 noon from the Lomax Hannon Auditorium. Burial followed in the Pine Level Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, Hudson Funeral Service directing.

Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Adamma Carter; children; father, Bobby Carter; mother, Betty Carter; sisters and brothers; and nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousin and friends.