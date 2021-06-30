Powell resigns from G’ana

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

It is a very sad day for Georgiana because it is official that head football coach Ezell Powell has resigned.

Ezell and his wife Candace Powell will no longer be part of the Georgiana School family, but they leave lasting impressions upon the numerous lives they have touched.

Ezell said that he felt God was speaking to him and that God had other plans for them.

Forgive the pun, but the former standout Auburn defensive tackle will leave rather large shoes to fill.

During his tenure at Georgiana, Powell led his football teams to the playoffs every year with the exception of his first year.

Powell leaves Georgiana with a win-loss record of 64-27, making him the second-winningest coach in school history.

Powell had the following to say, “Thank you Georgiana community for the love and support you have shown me and my family over the past eight years. We will always cherish the memories of our time spent at home. To all the players that have played for me in football and softball, thank you for your countless hours of hard work and dedication to bringing back a winning tradition and respect for our program. Remember to keep God first in your life and everything else is secondary. Until next time, we love you.”

Ezell and Candace Powell will be greatly missed in the halls at Georgiana School, on the football and softball fields, and in the community. The Greenville Standard wishes them good luck and Godspeed