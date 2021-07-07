THE RAZOR’S EDGE The Champ

BY RAN VAN COR

President Biden has continuously said he and his administration are defending “the rule of law.” The thought of Biden getting the Justice Department back to the law and the courts is laughable and sad really.

Biden has actually racked up a whole slew of court losses more than Trump did in six months.

His administration has violated the Constitution in several cases in a very short time all across the country, cases in immigration, environment and pandemic relief.

President Biden lost a critical immigration fight when a federal court put a stop via court order to his 100-day moratorium on deportations.

Get this, the Federal court found that Biden’s administration left out any rational explanation grounded in facts. Surely you have to laugh at that regardless of the party, the delusional left.

In Wisconsin, a federal court stopped Biden’s controversial $4 billion race-based federal relief program for farmers after finding that it was systemic racial discrimination.

A Texas court found that the Biden’s administration engaged in systemic discrimination to implement COVID-19 relief for restaurants by giving preference to women, minorities and the socially disadvantaged.

In Louisiana, a federal court stopped the President’s administration from halting gas and oil leases. The court said that Biden’s unilateral action violated the separation of powers under the Constitution.

In other words, He was trying to circumvent our most treasured rights our constitution.

There’s a lot more cases like these he’s lost and the so-called unbiased media covered these rulings against the Biden administration and you haven’t heard so much as a peep.

The same so-called unbiased media covered these areas extensively during the Trump administration, including findings of constitutional violations and discriminatory practices.

When an early ruling against Trump was issued, the so-called unbiased media said there was a war on the rule of law.

President Biden and his administration are still claiming to be a champion of “the rule of law,” however, President Biden and his administration have been found to be on the wrong side of the law an awful lot. What a surprise.

The RULE OF LAW is for everyone to adhere to, regardless of race, creed, color, gender or wealth and with no exceptions.

In my book, the King James Bible, it says in the book of Proverbs 28: 4-7 – “They that forsake the law praise the wicked: but such as keep the law contend with them. Evil men understand not judgment: but they that seek the LORD understand all things. Better is the poor that walketh in his uprightness, than he that is perverse in his ways, though he be rich. Whoso keepeth the law is a wise son: but he that is a companion of riotous men shameth his father.”

It’s not funny, but please tell me how it is Mrs. Hillary Clinton still hasn’t faced the music for that debacle in Benghazi?

The views expressed in this editorial should not be construed to reflect the opinions of Springhill Publications, LLC., or The Greenville Standard. It is published as a perspective view.