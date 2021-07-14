BELLES WORLD SERIES BOUND

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Is it a dream? Nope! The Greenville Dixie Softball Belles are headed to the World Series in Moncks Corner, S.C.

Belles are defined by Dixie Softball as being 13-15 years of age. The Greenville’s Belles played as if they were an age group above their league in the state tournament, which was hosted by Enterprise the weekend of July 10.

They dominated the tournament with four straight wins and never truly had a close game.

From the start they blasted Enterprise on Friday night, July 9, 17-0. Before their first at bat was over they had scored 10 runs.

Saturday afternoon, Greenville took the field in 90 degree heat to face a confident Troy team. Falling behind 2-0, Greenville got a respite from the heat before the fourth inning due to a weather delay.

When Greenville took the field again, their bats came alive. Annah Parker Little smoked a homerun over centerfield fence scoring two runs. Another run was added in the inning and all of the sudden Greenville led 3-2 and they never looked back.

By the top of seventh inning Greenville was ahead 7-2 and they quickly squelched any comeback hopes for Troy with three successive outs.

The Greenville bats did not let up Sunday morning. Greenville scored first and last against Rehobeth and knocked them out of the tournament with a 12-2 smoking in the fifth inning.

Next up was Troy for an afternoon game. Troy again took an early lead 1-0 in the first inning but that was not long lived. Greenville soon answered with two runs.

Another rain delay brought much needed relief from the mid-July sun by the 5th inning. At the break Troy had runners on first and second but the Greenville infield made three quick outs when the game resumed and the score remained 2-1.

Greenville’s bats then turned hot again and they scored 10 runs to put Troy out of the tournament and claim themselves state champions and earned the right to represent Alabama in the Dixie Softball World Series.

Greenville will travel to Moncks Corner, S.C. for opening ceremonies of the Dixie Softball World Series Tournament on Friday, July 23.

Head coach Zach Little said, “I’m so proud of this team. These girls have great spirit and talent and this title is like a dream come true.”