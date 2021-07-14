July 23, 1934 – July 3, 2021

Mrs. Carolyn Andress Bowden, 86, a resident of Honoraville, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 3, 2021. A graveside service for Mrs. Bowden was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, in Spring Creek Cemetery with Rev. John Ross Massey officiating.

Mrs. Bowden was truly larger than life, and was well-known in her community for her open and honest personality. You certainly always knew where you stood with her, as she had no qualms about sharing her thoughts and opinions. She was honest to a fault, but her bluntness was tempered by her love and wit. She was also one of the most generous people you could ever hope to meet, always willing to do whatever she could to help others. She had a myriad of interests, from gardening her vegetables and flowers to fishing and NASCAR. You could definitely stay on her good side if you praised how much better Jeff Gordon was than Dale Earnhardt! She was also a member of the Spring Creek Homemakers Club and Senior Circle.

Mrs. Bowden was a celebrated cook, well known for her caramel cakes, dressing, and pound cakes. She was also an excellent canner of the many vegetables she grew in her garden, especially her sweet pickles. In fact, she was a prize-winning canner at the county fair. It is fitting, therefore, that her favorite celebration was always Mardi Gras, spent in the Mobile area with family and friends, as it combined good times and great food. She also loved to travel and cheering on the Auburn Tigers on Saturdays in the Fall. Additionally, she served as the church clerk for Spring Creek Baptist Church for 35 years and was a dedicated member there for most of her life. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. There was nothing she loved more than time spent with her family, especially over a friendly game of Bingo at Christmas (where she was known to shout “Somebody should’ve Bingo’d by now”). There was no one else like her and she leaves behind a treasure trove of precious memories for her family and friends to cherish.

Mrs. Bowden was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Bowden; daughter, Janet B. Leger; granddaughter, Audrea L. Williams; and parents, Stephen Eli & Mayne Fail Andress.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay Bowden; two granddaughters, Adelaide (Roy) Case and Amanda (Patrick) Leger; six great-grandchildren, Anzley Williamson, Kolbie Leger, Isabella Leger, Joshlynn Leger, Peyton Leger, and Meagan Leger; four siblings, Eloise Kuczmarski, Betty (Willie) Foster, Bobby Andress, and Donald (Gayle) Andress; and special family and friends, Billy Daniel, Virginia, Abby, Ellie, John Ellis Averrett, Polly Foster, Betty Yawn, and Maggie Grant.

Active pallbearers were Jerry Perdue, Billy Daniel, Roy Case, Patrick Leger, Keith Andress, and George Waller. Honorary pallbearers were Polly Foster, Gloria Hartley, Betty Yawn, Sheila Perdue, Maggie Grant, Pratha Harrison, Don Gregory, W.T. Reeves, and Billy Gene Norris.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to her church, Spring Creek Baptist Church in Honoraville, Alabama.

Family and friends met in the cemetery at service time.