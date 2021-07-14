March 08, 1947 – July 02, 2021

Mr. Herbert Denton Connellan, Jr., 74 a resident of Greenville, died at his home Friday, July 2, 2021. A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Blair McBride officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at Antioch East Baptist Church.

Mr. Connellan is survived by his wife, Barbara Touchtone Connellan of Greenville; children, Tiffany (Joseph) Shaw of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Leah McKinley of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Johnny (Joy) Connellan of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Skylar Gay and Silas Shaw of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Brandon Connellan and Faith McKinley of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. and Olivia and Abbigail Connellan of Tuscaloosa; sisters, Judy (Al) Carollo of Telford, Pa., and Donna (Joe) DeChiaro Farmingville, N.Y.; brothers, Gary (Joyce) Connellan of Perkasie, Pa., and Wayne (Helen) Connellan of Fogelsville, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.